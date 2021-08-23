New School-Based Health Clinic Opens Sept. 2 at Shawnee Mission West High School

Health Partnership Clinic (HPC) and the Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) are partnering to bring access to primary and preventative health care, chronic disease management, mental health services and more to district students and their siblings. A school-based health clinic will open at Shawnee Mission West High School, 8800 W. 85th St., Overland Park, Kan. on Thursday, Sept. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will serve all SMSD students and their siblings, three to 20 years old. An open house/ribbon cutting is planned for later this fall.