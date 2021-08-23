It's been 16 years and we finally have a sequel to the cult classic 3D platformer Psychonauts so get your brain ready for an epic trip. Psychonauts fittingly blew gamers' minds when it released back in 2005 and I even included it as #1 on my Top 10 Xbox Platformers list. Thankfully, Psychonauts 2 follows in the tradition set by the original with its psychological game world. Plus, Raz is back with some familiar chums and plenty of new faces as well. The story begins with Raz becoming an intern at the Psychonauts agency yet his peers jump at the opportunity to play a practical joke on him. Although this may set things off on the wrong foot, each one of these characters becomes fleshed out throughout the course of the campaign as Raz continues to prove his worth and begins to be seen as a friend. That being said, he does make mistakes (some of which are quite substantial) yet his "Golly, I didn't mean to..." personality persists.