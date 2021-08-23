Representative Cheri Bustos on Her 21st Century Heartland Tour

With massive amounts of federal money pouring into communities across the United States, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners is considering how some of it could be used to expand broadband internet. However, there’s a problem with current state law that could prevent some broadband projects. Speaking at Thursday’s meeting, Commissioner Teri Freehling said broadband is not among the utilities that could be covered by special assessment districts. County Administrator Brian Dissette said that would prevent townships from using federal aid to partially fund broadband projects in some cases.