Representative Cheri Bustos on Her 21st Century Heartland Tour

By Sean Kernan
illinoisnewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentative Cheri Bustos was back in the 17th District over the weekend for her 21st Century Heartland Tour. Representative Bustos was back in the community talking to constituents about infrastructure and the needs of our local farming community. She also talked to WKEI about aging infrastructure in cities, the Child Tax Credit which has been a boon to working families during the pandemic and Representative Bustos announced that the Kewanee Fire Department has received a $200,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant.

