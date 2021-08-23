Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

This Booming Retail Stock Has Crushed Rivals Over the Past Year

By Neil Patel
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 10 days ago

The coronavirus pandemic devastated wide swathes of the retail industry, but some pockets of the sector have shown tremendous growth recently. By catering to a niche customer group, focus can be an extremely lucrative recipe for success.

One retail stock that particularly stands out is Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE). While the company is smaller than its rivals Dollar General and Dollar Tree with a market capitalization of under $13 billion, its stock has soared an impressive 109% over the past year, outperforming its discount-store peers by a wide margin.

Here's why you'll want to start paying attention to this market-beating stock.

Stellar performance metrics

Five Below primarily caters to teens and tweens (those aged 10 to 13), selling a wide assortment of goods ranging from apparel and beauty products to home décor and electronics. Items are typically priced between $1 and $5, and the shopping experience is characterized as a treasure hunt atmosphere, encouraging customers to visit more often with the hopes of finding a great deal.

The company operated 1,087 stores in 39 states as of its fiscal first quarter, a figure that has grown remarkably over the years. From fiscal 2017 through fiscal 2020, Five Below opened 498 net new locations, which management cites as the company's largest growth driver. It's clearly working as revenue and net income in fiscal 2020 more than doubled from 2015 levels.

All of this expansion has been financed with cash on hand, resulting in Five Below having zero debt on its balance sheet. For a retailer, this is a rarity, but it makes the business resilient to adverse economic times, like what the world faced last year.

The unit economics are what really stand out. Although the average cost to build a new Five Below store is $300,000, the average "four-wall EBITDA" (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization), which measures the profitability per store, is $450,000 in the first year. Therefore, the return on investment is a whopping 150% not long after a store opens with each location generating greater than $2 million in first-year sales. You'd be hard-pressed to find another retailer with these kinds of numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FEur9_0baCw7w200
Image source: Five Below.

A robust growth outlook

Five Below's fiscal first-quarter results showcased its continued momentum with revenue and net income up 64% and 93%, respectively, compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2019 (for a pre-pandemic comparison). A total of 67 net new stores opened their doors during the quarter as well. "We believe we remain in a position of strength to continue growing Five Below and driving sustainable, long-term value for all stakeholders," CEO Joel Anderson said in the press release.

And management believes the expansion is far from over. They think Five Below can one day operate 2,500 locations in the U.S. This should come as no surprise, given how successful Five Below's outlets have been thus far.

Targeting a younger demographic gives the business a potential lifelong customer base. Familiarizing teens and tweens with the brand means that when they grow older and have their own families, they're more likely to continue shopping at Five Below. Furthermore, the average annual household income for Five Below's customers is $73,000, substantially higher than those who shop with competitors like Dollar General. That also bodes well for the company's prospects.

It's certainly true the brick-and-mortar retail sector has suffered over the years in the shadow of e-commerce's tremendous growth, but Five Below's success shows there are still lucrative corners in the sector where investors can put their money to work. The stock does command a premium trading at 48 times forward earnings estimates, so if the price tag is keep you away for now, you should still add this discount retailer to your watch list.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Industry#Retailer#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down More Than 60%, This Stock Could Be a Steal

Longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall compared some of their portfolios' most beaten-down stocks on an episode of The Rank, recorded on Aug. 23. The worst performer in both of their portfolios was Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and in this clip, you'll hear why both feel like the company is an excellent opportunity right now.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Buy These 4 Stocks If the Market Sells Off

Whether it's higher inflation, the Federal Reserve's next move, or the recovery from the pandemic, investors are faced with more questions today than they might have answers for. An effective way to deal with this uncertainty is simply to own high-quality businesses that can weather whatever is thrown their way. This also saves shareholders the headache of constantly following the never-ending financial news cycle.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

Viatris and Suncor are trading at forward price-to-earnings multiples in the single digits and are bargain buys. As well as these companies are doing right now, they could perform even better in future quarters. Strong financials put these companies in a good position to continue making dividend payments. Many Americans...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stocks to Buy Right Now with Just $500

You don't need to have a ton of cash on hand to invest in the stock market. Even a relatively modest starting investment like $500, when put into the right companies, can help to build the foundation of a market-beating portfolio. Whether you're a newbie investor who wants to start...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

CEO Of The Realreal Sold Over $382.80 Thousand In Company Stock

Julie Wainwright, Chief Executive Officer at The Realreal (NASDAQ:REAL), made a large insider sell on September 1, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The Realreal at a price of $12.76 per share. The total transaction amounted to $382,800.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

Just because a stock is cheap doesn't mean its growth story doesn't remain intact. Look for tech companies that retain valuable levers they can still pull to expand their horizons. Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 6%

AGNC Investment is a mortgage REIT with am 8.8% yield. Artisan Partners is an asset manager with a 7.1% yield. If youʻre an income investor, you want a stock with a strong dividend yield -- that is, the amount of its cash payouts as a percentage of its share price. The average dividend yield is south of 2%, so anything around that number, or over, is considered good.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Could Double Within a Year or Two

The COVID-19 pandemic and record low-interest environment have created some interesting opportunities. While there's no guarantee, these stocks have the potential for excellent returns over the next year or so. Even if they don't double, these are three excellent businesses to put on your radar. Dividend stocks are typically not...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Healthcare Stocks I Fully Expect to Double or More Within the Next 5 Years

No matter what your financial goals, doubling your money always helps. In investing, it's easy; it just takes time. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to help identify the healthcare companies that are most likely to realize that goal over the next half-decade. They suggested Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG), and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX). Here's why.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks Near Record Highs to Buy Now

A company in this list makes the clear aligners that are rapidly replacing old-fashioned braces. There's a social media stock here that's isn't in as much trouble as investors thought. Another one of these companies is a leader in the fast-growing market for robotic-assisted surgical systems. For most of us,...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Marijuana Stock IIPR Popped 14% in August

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock jumped 14.4% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 index returned 3% last month. This robust performance by shares of the cannabis-focused real estate investment trust (REIT) can be attributed to the company's release of strong second-quarter results and continued investor enthusiasm about its long-term growth prospects.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Top 3 High-Growth Stocks to Buy in September 2021

September is here, and you are asking yourself, "Which stocks should I buy now"? I've got your back! I have three stock ideas for you to explore. These stocks have been beaten down from recent highs, and they could be an opportunity at these levels. Today's video is focused on three high-growth stock picks, and each is focused on a unique megatrend:
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks That Dividend Investors Will Also Love

Both of these stocks have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. Although the highest yield on this list is only 2.4%, these payouts have the potential to become a lot higher in the future. These companies are well-positioned to take advantage of some attractive growth opportunities in their...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ambarella Stock Just Rocketed 24%

HD video semiconductor-maker Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was off to the races in Wednesday trading, with shares rocketing by 24.2% through 12:55 p.m. EDT after management reported a big earnings beat for its fiscal second quarter -- and forecasting that it would deliver another beat in Q3. Prior to the report, analysts...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks Turning Data Into Dollars

Workiva can bring an organization together by centralizing data from just about any source. New Relic monitors telemetry data to offer useful insights on key issues. As more of the economy goes digital, plenty of companies are making the switch and end up generating significant amounts of data. Managing all that new data becomes a hassle, but it's only a small part of the broader challenge. These organizations have begun to realize that their data has real underlying value. For instance, they are finding that it can be extremely useful to monitor worker performance in ways the client companies never considered, and link tasks of thousands of employees in new ways that make operations even more efficient.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

Marijuana is expected to be one of the fastest-growing trends of the decade. Even in fast-growing industries, not every stock will be a winner. There's a very good chance that legal cannabis could be one of the decade's most impressive growth trends. According to New Frontier Data, the U.S. weed...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Peloton Stock After Earnings?

Investors are concerned about lower growth, as well as the recent decision to lower prices on its Bike. Peloton reduces to maximize the lifetime value of each customer through higher-margin subscriptions. Ultimately, Peloton is building a competitive advantage by lowering prices for its products. Share prices of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Time to Sell Peloton Stock?

Although Peloton's fiscal Q4 revenue beat Wall Street expectations, it was a meaningful slowdown from the previous quarter. The loosening of pandemic restrictions has resulted in lower engagement from Peloton's customers. Investors must consider the long-term growth outlook if they plan to hold on to their shares. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Anaplan Stock Is Soaring Today

Anaplan’s business is booming all around the world. Client companies of every size are very interested in the company’s advanced business planning software. Shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) rose as much as 17.1% on Wednesday morning, driven by an impressive second-quarter earnings report. By 1 p.m. EDT, the provider of cloud-based business planning tools had seen its stock calm down to a 12% gain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy