Future Pandemics Like COVID-19 "Relatively Likely" and One Big Enough To Kill Us All Could Be Here Sooner Than You Think

By Leigh Tauss
 4 days ago
We're still waiting for the pandemic to be over, but what we should be doing is preparing for the next one. Pandemics like COVID-19 aren't once-in-a-lifetime events, but are actually "relatively likely," says Duke University professor William Pan, who teaches global environmental health. And if we don't start getting better at combatting them, the human race might be kaput.

