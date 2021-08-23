Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

2 Big Revelations From Tesla's AI Day Event

By Trevor Jennewine
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 10 days ago
  • Tesla leads its rivals in the race to build a self-driving car.
  • Tesla management says it will extend its AI expertise to autonomous humanoid robots.

Last Thursday, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) hosted its AI Day event. Elon Musk has branded these presentations as a recruiting opportunity, a way for the company to attract top talent in the field of artificial intelligence. But they also allow Tesla to showcase its technology, giving investors a glimpse of what the future will hold.

With that in mind, here are two of the most important takeaways from Tesla's AI Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfLCn_0baCvq5v00
Image source: Tesla.

1. Tesla is more than an electric car company

Tesla is the world's leading manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), capturing 15.2% market share through the first half of 2021. But Tesla is not an EV company; it's an AI company that makes EVs.

Case in point: Tesla introduced the D1 chip last Thursday, the processor that will power its Dojo supercomputer. The D1 represents the second semiconductor designed internally by Tesla, following the in-car supercomputer released in 2019. At the time, Musk called that innovation "the best chip in the world." But this new technology is even more impressive.

Each D1 packs 362 teraflops (TFLOPs) of processing power, meaning it can perform 362 trillion floating-point operations per second. And Tesla combines 25 chips into a training tile and links 120 training tiles together across several server cabinets. I'll do the math for you: Each training tile clocks in at 9 petaflops, meaning Dojo will boast over 1 exaflop of computing power. Put another way, Dojo will be the most powerful AI training machine in the world.

Why does that matter? Artificial intelligence requires two things: Massive amounts of data, and a powerful computer that can use that data to train deep neural nets. With over 1 million autopilot-enabled EVs on the road, Tesla already has an edge over other automakers.

Now, with the introduction of an exascale supercomputer, which management says will be operational next year, Tesla has reinforced that advantage. In short, the company has more data and better technology, meaning it's miles ahead in the race to build a self-driving car. And autonomy is the future of the automotive industry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2VBc_0baCvq5v00
Image source: Tesla.

2. Tesla plans to build an autonomous humanoid

Near the end of the AI Day event, Tesla delivered some surprising news in a very dramatic fashion. After a dancer dressed like a robot briefly entertained the audience, Musk announced that Tesla is, in fact, working on an AI-powered humanoid robot.

The so-called Tesla Bot will weigh 125 pounds, walk up to 5 miles per hour, and will be 5-foot-8 tall. It will also be able to carry up to 45 pounds. According to Musk, the bot will eventually eliminate the need for humans to take part in boring, repetitive, and/or dangerous tasks. For example, Musk referenced sending the Tesla Bot to the grocery store.

No, this is not a gimmick. Given Tesla's expertise in artificial intelligence, the company is well-positioned to build an autonomous humanoid. That being said, investors shouldn't get too excited just yet. Musk mentioned that a prototype would be ready next year, but Tesla has a history of making over-ambitious promises. However, as an investor, I appreciate seeing an enthusiastic management team, and this is definitely something to watch in the coming years.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humanoid Robot#Ai#Tsla#Ev
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
Carssecurityboulevard.com

A Simple Reason Why Tesla Keeps Crashing into Police Cars

The first fatality caused by Tesla “autopilot” was in January 2016. A car traveling at high speed drove without any braking straight into the back of a high-visibility service vehicle with flashing safety lights. The text in the article about the 2016 crash is problematic. Company founder Elon Musk said...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Benzinga

Elon Musk Suggests Starlink Could Follow Tesla To India Soon

Space Exploration Technologies Corp, or SpaceX, founder Elon Musk on Tuesday indicated the aerospace company could launch its satellite-based internet service Starlink in India soon. What Happened: The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO replied to a Twitter post that the company is figuring out how the regulatory approval process in...
Texas Stateelectrek.co

Tesla adds more jobs to build its humanoid robot, hints at production in Texas

Tesla is adding more job postings related to building its humanoid robot: Tesla Bot. One of the new postings even hints at production in Austin, Texas. When Elon Musk announced plans for Tesla Bot, a humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence aimed at completing general boring tasks, it almost sounded like another one of his jokes.
TechnologyStreet.Com

Massive AI Project Will Supercharge Tesla Stock

Tesla (TSLA) is on the verge of a game-changing breakthrough in machine learning yet the only thing people are talking about is its plan for a stupid humanoid robot. Executives at the electric vehicle company on Thursday held an artificial intelligence day. The two-pronged goal of the event was to show off its AI progress, and to recruit of new engineers.
EngineeringCleanTechnica

How To Watch Tesla AI Day Livestream

Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here. Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.
EngineeringCleanTechnica

What Real-World AI From Tesla Could Mean

Editor’s note: Tesla AI Day is here. But many people who are super eager to see what’s revealed are leaning into their computers searching for something new or stimulating as an appetizer. Chanan Bos wrote a tremendous piece earlier this year about Tesla’s and what “real-world AI” from Tesla could mean — far beyond better autonomous driving systems and robotaxis. It seemed like a good time to revive the last part of that piece for anyone who missed it, so here it is again. Enjoy! And let us know down in the comments what you have to add. —Zach Shahan.
EngineeringFudzilla

Tesla bot coming out soon

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the electric automaker would launch a "Tesla Bot" humanoid robot prototype next year, designed for dangerous, repetitive, or monotonous work that people don't like to do, like listening to him make promises he can't keep. Speaking at Tesla's AI Day event, the billionaire entrepreneur...
BusinessBenzinga

Tesla's AI Day Arrives: Watch It Live Here

At the end of July, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company would hold an AI (Artificial Intelligence) day on Aug. 19, and the day is finally here. Tesla has now posted the link where the live stream will be hosted on its YouTube channel. The event is scheduled to start tonight at 8 p.m. EST, although Musk is known for often starting events a bit late.
EngineeringPosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk unveils Tesla robot that’s ‘intended to be friendly’ after warning that AI will take over humanity

Tesla is building a humanoid robot “sometime next year” called the Tesla Bot, announced at the company’s AI Day event. The robot will use the same artificial intelligence that the electric car company uses for its vehicles, will be approximately 173 centimetres tall (5ft 8in), weigh around 57kg, and be built from “lightweight materials” with a display somewhere on its body to show information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy