Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith could miss Week 1 with back injury

By Erin Walsh
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith NP NAME-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers fear that their top pass-rusher, Za'Darius Smith, will be unavailable for Week 1 due to a back injury he has been dealing with since the start of training camp last month.

"I'm not quite sure when we'll get 'Z' back," Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "He's injured right now. I know he wants to be out there, but we're going to be smart with him. He's obviously a big-time player for us and, yeah, it definitely is a concern."

Smith had been on the non-football injury list until last Monday when he was activated and began to practice on a limited basis. At the end of last week, he was back on the sideline, not participating in drills.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst classified Smith as "day-to-day," according to ESPN. He added that Smith's injury "flared up on him again" during practice last week.

Smith, who is in the third year of a four-year, $66 million deal, has not missed a game since Week 14 of the 2017 campaign.

Last season, the 28-year-old recorded 12.5 sacks, two pass breakups, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 52 tackles, 12 tackles for a loss and 23 quarterback hits. He is one of only three players to record 12-plus sacks in each of the past two seasons, joining Aaron Donald and T.J. Watt.

If Smith is unable to play Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, Jonathan Garvin and Delontae Scott are next on the depth chart.

