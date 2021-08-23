Cancel
Spoiler Talk: Justina Ireland Shines a Light on Out of the Shadows

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows. Justina Ireland’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows debuted last month, marking the second release in a new wave of High Republic stories. This young adult novel brings back some familiar faces like master-Padawan duo Vernestra Rwoh and Imri Cantaros, but also introduces new characters into the era like protagonist Sylvestri Yarrow. Before the Republic can even catch a break following the tragedy at the Republic Fair, the Nihil are once again up to no good — this time with a gravity well projector. After Sylvestri and her crew of the Switchback are yanked out of hyperspace and forced to abandon ship, Syl inadvertently uncovers that the Nihil are creating a superweapon and worse, her thought-to-be-dead mother is the lead scientist on the project. Now that we’ve had some time to read and think about Out of the Shadows, StarWars.com spoke with Justina Ireland for a spoiler-filled dive into all the mischief and deceit in her new book. (If you’ve yet to read Out of the Shadows, feel free to check out StarWars.com’s spoiler-free kickoff interview with Ireland.)

