Spoiler Talk: Justina Ireland Shines a Light on Out of the Shadows

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the entirety of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 1. Family is wonderful but it can be messy. That’s true in our lives and especially in the galaxy far, far away. Star Wars: The Bad Batch has explored that truth over the course of its emotional and thrilling first season. When the Disney+ series begins, the titular Bad Batch, also known as Clone Force 99 — Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Crosshair — are riding high as the best of the best in the clone army. They work alone, do things their way, and are tight — a family within a family, united through the genetic upgrades that give them enhanced abilities. But when Chancellor Palpatine issues Order 66, i.e., the command to kill all Jedi, it puts two of the squad’s biggest personalities in Hunter and Crosshair at odds; the frosty Crosshair aligns with the burgeoning Empire, while Hunter leads the team toward an uncertain future on the run, and with a young clone named Omega in tow. This setup begins a journey that sees the Bad Batch struggle with everything from paying the bills to raising Omega to, ultimately, trying to reach the soul of Crosshair. With Season 1 complete, StarWars.com called two of the architects behind The Bad Batch, executive producer/supervising director Brad Rau and executive producer/head writer Jennifer Corbett, to talk about Omega’s impact on her rough-and-tumble brothers, the making of that knock-down drag-out Fennec Shand versus Cad Bane fight, and what the destruction of Kamino means for the future of the clones.