Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office To Provide Update On 2019 Murder Of 2-Year-Old Nikolette Rivera

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DA Larry Krasner and DAO staff will update the public on recent developments in the fatal 2019 shooting case of 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera. He will also reiterate his administration’s commitment to appropriately pursuing justice for communities who suffer from one of our city’s most challenging public health and safety issues, gun violence. DA Krasner will also provide his weekly gun crimes update.

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Health And Safety#Cbsn Philly#Cbsphilly Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS News

Ty Garbin gets 6 years in prison in Michigan governor kidnap plot

A man upset over state-ordered coronavirus restrictions was sentenced to just over six years in prison Wednesday for planning to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a significant break that reflected his quick decision to cooperate and help agents build cases against others. Ty Garbin admitted his role in the alleged...
MilitaryPosted by
CNN

At least 12 US service members killed in Kabul airport attack

Biden never considered changing Aug. 31 deadline for withdrawal of all US forces, White House says. At no point Thursday did President Joe Biden consider keeping any US forces in Afghanistan past the Aug. 31 deadline, despite the deadly attacks near the Kabul airport, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy