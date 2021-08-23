Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

McCain: Getting our minds right on helping refugees

By Dana Hall McCain
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is an opinion column. The humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan has been horrific to watch. If there is any encouragement to be found, it is the many Americans gearing up to meet the needs of the thousands of people whom the political unrest may soon displace. Individuals of compassion and conscience know that these moments, while heart-wrenching, also provide unique opportunities to live out what we say we believe.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

AL.com

AL.com

130K+
Followers
32K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Unrest#Refugees#Refugee Camps#Americans#World Relief#Christians#Sbc#Newsmax#U S Army#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
ImmigrationHuffingtonPost

Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

As the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan follows President Joe Biden’s decision to finally withdraw the United States from the war, politicians, human rights advocates and refugee groups have spoken out about the need to evacuate not just Americans but also Afghans ― particularly ones who have helped the U.S. military and those who belong to vulnerable populations.
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Local help for Afghan refugees in need

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - With the current state of unrest after the Kabul airport attack killed dozens, including 13 US service members, the U.S. is still expecting thousands of refugees to arrive across the country, which could include here in Kansas. The International Rescue Committee said it’s doing a lot...
ImmigrationPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

We will benefit from Afghan immigration | Letters

As a Vietnam vet I feel empathy for my brothers and sisters who served in Afghanistan. I remember the feeling, watching Vietnamese hang from the skids of the helicopters evacuating the American Embassy in Saigon. Now the pundits and public try to dissect the situation for blame. I’m over the blame game already. It was a bipartisan national mistake. So, what does the future hold? I’m here to point out that while the suffering we’ve witnessed this past week has been horrible, there is at least one bright ray of hope. My recovery came when I thought about the Vietnamese who surround me. (Full disclosure, my sister-in-law is Vietnamese.) Several times each week on my morning walk I pass a Vietnamese church. We also have a majestic Buddhist temple largely built by the Vietnamese. We see the Vietnamese markets and who among us has not met successful, kind Vietnamese who make such a great contribution to our community? Many are doctors, dentists and other professionals. I see these wonderful people making St. Petersburg a better place to live. I was not a sucker, nor were the men and women who went to Afghanistan. The wave of refugees to come will enhance, not diminish, us. We should not bring the Afghans here out of simple guilt. We should rejoice in the work ethic and appreciation the Afghans will bring to our nation. They will make us better.
Wisconsin StateWBAY Green Bay

How to help Afghanistan refugees in Wisconsin

FORT McCOY, Wis. (AP/WBAY) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers was at Fort McCoy Wednesday meeting with refugees from Afghanistan and military commanders. About 1,000 refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy, and up to 10,000 could do so in the coming weeks, according to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin), who met separately with officials at the base Wednesday morning.
Roxbury Township, NJnewjerseyhills.com

USUALLY RIGHT: Our Humiliator In Chief

Editor's note: This is an opinion column. The author, a Republican, is a former Roxbury Township mayor and councilman and government efficiency activist. He is the owner of Aurora Private Wealth in Parsippany. He can be reached at roxburytims@gmail.com. His column alternates with that of George Stafford, a Democrat. Wow....
ImmigrationColumbian

Westneat: Welcome Afghan immigrants

America’s longest war went on for so long that many Americans probably forgot it was there until we tried to quit. Whatever your views about the 20-year war on terror in Afghanistan — mine is that we should have left at least a decade ago, after they got Osama bin Laden — what matters most now is how we deal with the aftermath.
Immigrationmichiganradio.org

Peters: US has 'moral obligation' to Afghan refugees

U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) says Michigan and other states should accept Afghan refugees. The Pentagon is evacuating thousands of Afghan refugees daily from Kabul. “To me, we have a moral obligation,” says Peters. “I would expect all states in this country to step up and do their part and help what is an important national interest.”
ImmigrationPosted by
WOKV

How people in the US can help arriving Afghans

NEW YORK — As Americans across the country watch the situation in Afghanistan grow more chaotic, many are likely wondering how to help the thousands of Afghan nationals who have fled their country. Many of those fled with only a small suitcase or even just the clothing on their backs,...
Boston Globe

How to help Afghan refugees and the relief effort

Here is a list of some ways to aid the efforts to resettle Afghans fleeing the Taliban. Human Rights First is seeking pro bono lawyers to assist Afghan evacuees. The International Refugee Assistance Project is soliciting donations to offer legal services to displaced Afghans. The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service...
Presidential ElectionDaily Beast

The Internet Isn’t Waiting for President Biden to Help Afghan Refugees

News travels fast on social media, and apparently—when it comes to trying to help the people of Afghanistan—so does philanthropy. While international relations don’t always dominate social media platforms like Instagram the way that funny memes, food pics, and vids and movie voiceovers do, the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and what’s happening in Kabul have hit a sore spot among digital natives and nomads like millennial and Gen Z Americans who have had the “War on Terror” as the backdrop to their youth for 20 years. Not to mention that two-thirds of Americans polled by the Associated Press think the two-decades-long Afghanistan war was a waste of time.
ImmigrationPosted by
Deseret News

Opinion: Our moral duty to help Afghan refugees

As someone who has spent the last decade and a half working with Afghan colleagues, my heart hurts as I receive desperate messages from respected co-workers and friends in Kabul who are watching their dreams for a free Afghanistan shatter. Their messages convey grief, fear and hopelessness. In 2005 I...
Fort Mccoy, WIwizmnews.com

Welcoming Afghan refugees the right thing to do

It is hardly an ideal situation. But we owe it to them to try to make it work. Hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Afghan immigrants who are fleeing the Taliban takeover of their country, are being provided safety in the U.S., some of them at nearby Fort McCoy. That decision came from the federal government, but Governor Tony Evers has issued a statement welcoming the refugees, saying “Many Afghan people now fleeing their homes contributed bravely to work in Afghanistan over the past two decades. Just as they protected us in serving our country and helped keep our troops safe, we owe it to them to protect and keep them safe.” Others are critical of the effort. Congressman Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin calls the plan to house refugees at Fort McCoy dangerous, and calls for them to be sent to third world countries instead. He needs to remember many of those who are coming helped fight alongside U.S. soldiers against the Taliban. Others are women and children fleeing for their very lives from an oppressive rule that includes public executions and beheadings. Certainly, processing these refugees will not be easy or without problems. But Fort McCoy has done it before, successfully, with refugees from Cuba and Laos. It certainly is the more humane option than sending them to third world countries.
Immigrationnprillinois.org

'There's No Holiday From History': America's Approach To Afghan Refugees

President Biden is aiming to present a more compassionate stance on immigration after four years of anti-immigrant policies and rhetoric from the Trump administration. But as thousands of Afghan refugees arrive in the U.S, conservative pundits are already spreading fear-mongering about unvetted groups arriving. Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy