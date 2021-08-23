Man charged with attempted second-degree murder in stabbing of grandfather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A 23-year-old man was charged with attempted second-degree murder for stabbing his grandfather, according to the Greenville Police Department. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 20, Greenville police responded to 1713 Brookhaven Drive for the report of a stabbing. GPD telecommunicators were informed the victim, 81-year-old Wheeler James Brown, was stabbed by his grandson, Aaron Rashad Brown, after an altercation.www.wnct.com
