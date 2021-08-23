Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Tom Holland Shares Cryptic Response To Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Leak

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter months and months of waiting, the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is finally almost here. Ahead of Sony debuting the first look at the web-slinging threequel this week, though, the trailer managed to leak online early this Sunday. Both Marvel and Sony must be furious that their efforts to keep a hold on the footage until the proper time still weren’t enough, plus fans aren’t even all that satisfied themselves as the leak is of poor quality.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Instagram Stories#Avengers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Blumhouse Horror Movie The Black Phone Reveals Terrifying First Footage

Ethan Hawke might be a four-time Academy Award nominee with a string of critically acclaimed performances under his belt dating back decades, but he’s also shown that he’s rather partial to some B-tier genre fare when the occasion calls for it. The 50 year-old loves to work, as evidenced by...
MoviesInside the Magic

Goodbye, Chris Evans: MCU’s New Steve Rogers Actor Speaks Out

Last week, Marvel’s latest television show debuted on Disney+. What If…? explores alternate versions of key moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, asking what would occur if they happened a different way. The latest foray into small-screen media — which is based on a popular Marvel Comics series — also...
MoviesComicBook

Marvel's Shang-Chi Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has held more than a dozen screenings now, starting with its premiere in Hollywood one week ago and continuing with press screenings and fan events around the country. Now, the review embargo has lifted and the RottenTomatoes score has come in, giving the latest Marvel Studios movie endeavor and impressively "fresh" score: 93% through 56 reviews. This is in line with the initial wave of reactions posted to social media following the premiere and other screenings and agrees with ComicBook.com's 4.5 out of 5 star spoiler-free review by Phase Zero co-host Jamie Jirak.
Moviesepicstream.com

Thor 4: Christian Bale Looks Menacing as Gorr the God Butcher in Leaked Set Photos

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Christian Bale will always be Batman in the eyes of superhero and comic book film fans and while he did exceptional work as the caped crusader in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, that doesn't mean that the decorated actor no longer has the ability to deliver a captivating performance in another comic book-centric project. This is why Bale has signed on to star in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder much to the shock of his avid fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

Zendaya & Tom Holland Cuddled Together as Wedding Dates

Zendaya and Tom Holland reached a new relationship milestone together: wedding dates. in Los Angeles as of late, though they have yet to confirm a romantic relationship. Nevertheless, the pair attended a wedding over the weekend for friends Josh and Karina Florez. (Josh is a producer/mixer who is credited on Zendaya's collab for Michelle Obama, “This Is For My Girls.”)
MoviesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Netflix to drop incredible 42 movies before end of 2021 – here’s the pick of the bunch

Netflix has revealed its line up of original films and documentaries coming to the streaming service before the end of the year, with a whopping 42 flicks slated for release. The company’s stacked line-up will see around 10 new films drop every month between now and New Year’s Day. The star-stubbed release schedule will see movies staring Oscar winners Leonardo DiCaprio, Halle Berry, Meryl Streep, Sandra Bullock, and Jennifer Lawrence.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The Marvels Star Is Hyped To Be Part Of The MCU’s Team-Up Sequel

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to extend an unassailable lead as the most successful franchise in the history of cinema, Kevin Feige is only going to keep taking more risks. The brand is almost completely bulletproof at this point, with the mere presence of the studio’s logo enough to convince audiences that the outfit’s latest project is well worth checking out.
Moviesmxdwn.com

First Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Features Doctor Strange and Doctor Octopus, Hints at Return of Green Goblin

After numerous false alarms and an alleged low quality leak just yesterday, the actual first trailer for the highly anticipated Marvel film, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has finally arrived, including some special appearances from characters that fans have been waiting for. Though not including the other actors who are rumored to be making returns to their past iterations of Peter Parker, such as Tobey Maquire and Andrew Garfield, there is still plenty to see in this first look at the upcoming film.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom 2, Shang-Chi Could Be Delayed

Fans should be prepared for the possibility that Spider-Man: No Way Home and Venom 2 could be delayed, with other movies also possibly facing release date changes, maybe even Marvel's Shang-Chi. The movie theater business has yet to return, so it could be that studios are thinking of, again, pushing...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked set photo reveals Doctor Strange

A leaked photo from the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home has hit the web and got Marvel fans more excited than Wong at a book sale. Courtesy of Twitter user @spideyupdated the (ever so slightly blurry) picture shows Spider-Man (Tom Holland) stood on top of a FEAST van looking down at Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).
MoviesMovieWeb

Kevin Feige Is Watching Alfred Molina After He Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoilers

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is perhaps a little peeved at Spider-Man star Alfred Molina. The actor recently revealed several spoilers for upcoming MCU sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home, taking a flamethrower to the studio's well-known love of secrecy, and it appear to have stuck in Feige's craw. At a recent event, Feige was asked what might be next for Julia Louis-Dreyfus after her surprise appearance in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, to which the Marvel boss quipped...
MoviesPosted by
101.9 KING FM

New ‘No Way Home’ Promo Art Teases Spider-Man/Dr. Strange Team-Up

If all goes as planned, Spider-Man: No Way Home will open in theaters in a little more than four months. And yet we still don’t have a trailer for the movie. We don’t have an official poster. We only found out the movie’s official title in February. And to date there are just three official publicity images from the film, each of which features Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon in street clothes looking at stuff with no further context. The only looks at any of the film’s new Spider-Man costumes came from promo photos of No Way Home’s toy line.
Moviesimdb.com

Upcoming Tom Holland Movies and Shows to Keep On Your Radar

(Welcome to On Your Radar, a series where we take a look at what’s next for the biggest actors and filmmakers, and why you should be excited…or not.) Aw, our little Peter Parker is growing up so fast. Back in 2014, Tom Holland was launched into fame by his portrayal of the web-slinging teenager in […]
MoviesInverse

The Marvels leak reveals 1 villain’s shocking return

The Marvels is shaping up to be one of the most fascinating sequels in Marvel’s Phase Four lineup. The Nia DaCosta-directed film, a follow-up to 2019’s Captain Marvel, is expected to bring together Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers with Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau (who recently appeared in WandaVision) and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel (who’ll debut in her own self-titled Disney+ series next year). Zawe Ashton is also set to play the film’s unknown villain, rounding out a cast led largely by MCU up-and-comers.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Trends on Twitter as Fans Wait for Release

For months now, one thing has been high on Marvel fans' wishlists — the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster has swirled with speculation and theories surrounding its storyline, and there's been quite a lot of clamoring to see actual footage from the film. Ahead of this week's CinemaCon, where the No Way Home trailer has been rumored to debut, an upload of the footage has already leaked online. While we aren't going to link to the leaked trailer, it already has provided a surprising look at what to expect in the film.

Comments / 0

Community Policy