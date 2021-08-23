Cancel
WWE

RK-Bro Championship Celebration, Women's Tag Team Bout Added To 8/23 WWE Raw

By Jeremy Lambert
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new segment and match have been added to Monday's WWE Raw. WWE announced that RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) will have a championship celebration on the August 23 episode of WWE Raw. The duo won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships at WWE SummerSlam when they defeated AJ Styles & Omos.

