Key factor used to rate the effectiveness of Pa.’s public school teachers can’t be released to the public, court says
A key factor used to rate the effectiveness of individual public school teachers in Pennsylvania cannot be disclosed to the public, a state appeals court ruled Monday. The Commonwealth Court panel’s decision overturns a determination by the state’s Office of Open Records that information from the Pennsylvania Value Added Assessment System is a public record under Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law.www.pennlive.com
