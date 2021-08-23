Cancel
Key factor used to rate the effectiveness of Pa.’s public school teachers can’t be released to the public, court says

By Matt Miller
 3 days ago
A key factor used to rate the effectiveness of individual public school teachers in Pennsylvania cannot be disclosed to the public, a state appeals court ruled Monday. The Commonwealth Court panel’s decision overturns a determination by the state’s Office of Open Records that information from the Pennsylvania Value Added Assessment System is a public record under Pennsylvania’s Right to Know Law.

