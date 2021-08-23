Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Deadline to Apply for Fishermen COVID Assistance Is Sunday

By Ian Auzenne
Posted by 
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are a fisherman or work in some other fisheries industry, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries wants to help you. LDWF is accepting applications from fisherman and other fisheries workers for $12.4 million in federal coronavirus federal relief funds. The money will be available to people in fisheries industries who were financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The application process will close at 11:59 p.m. CDT on August 29. All application submitted before the deadline will be considered.

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fishing Industry#Covid#Fishermen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Lotteryboreal.org

Reminder: Deer lottery application deadline Sept. 9

From Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - August 19, 2021. Firearm and muzzleloader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as antlerless permit lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Thursday, Sept. 9. Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare. No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with either sex, two-deer limit, three-deer limit or five-deer limit designations.
Public HealthUnion Leader

Nearly all towns in NH apply for COVID-19 grants

CONCORD — State officials said all but a small handful of towns have applied for federal COVID-19 relief grants before a Wednesday deadline. Gov. Chris Sununu said, if needed, he would grant local officials from a few communities a five-day extension to get their paperwork into the Governor’s Office for Emergency Relief and Recovery (GOFERR).
Bridgeport, CTMiddletown Press

Bridgeport hosts sessions on applying for COVID relief

BRIDGEPORT — Interested in getting a share of the $25 million in coronavirus relief the city is offering small businesses and nonprofits?. Officials on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday are hosting three virtual sessions to help potential applicants understand what they need to do to qualify for the federal aid and help avoid some of the issues that have plagued a similar effort to divvy up just $1 million in business funds.
Minnesota StateKIMT

Minnesotans encouraged to apply for energy assistance program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're struggling to pay your gas and electric utility bills due to the pandemic there's now millions of dollars available to help you catch up on payments. The Minnesota Department of Commerce is encouraging thousands of households to apply for $167 million in new funding for...
Agriculturewhby.com

State provides additional $50M in aid to farmers

The state is providing another 50-million dollars in aid to farmers. The Wisconsin Farm Support Program provides direct cash payments to ag operations affected by the pandemic. The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Van Alstyne, TXvanalstyneleader.com

Dollar General closes after employees contract COVID

Last week, a local store temporarily closed its doors due to COVID. On Aug. 19, Dollar General’s corporate public relations department confirmed that the store at 901 Texana Street had temporary closed because multiple employees had tested positive for the virus. The company policy prohibits employees who have the virus...
AgricultureSteamboat Pilot & Today

Community Agriculture Alliance: Ephemeral waters and wetlands protection

Currently, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is looking into partially assuming the role to oversee and issue dredge-and-fill permits instead of the federal government. We often refer to this as the 404 Permitting Process. The reason CDPHE is looking into this is to address what it sees...
Public Healthwrul.com

CWC Requesting Assistance in Covid Guidelines

The Carmi White County Unit Five School Board recently addressed the latest covid mandates from the governor’s office with a public meeting held last Tuesday that drew a number of parents and local residents against the mask and vaccine regulations. Following the meeting, the school board agreed to follow the...
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

Angelenos can apply for additional rental assistance starting Sept. 1

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council President Nury Martinez Wednesday announced that Angelenos will be able to apply for additional rental assistance through a program handled by the state that will begin accepting applications on Wednesday, Sept. 1. "When the pandemic hit almost 18 months...
Louisiana StatePosted by
92.9 THE LAKE

Louisiana Sugarcane Festival Makes Difficult Decision to Cancel 2021 Event Due to COVID

COVID has claimed yet another annual Louisiana tradition as the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival & Fair Association announced their decision to cancel this year's event. Festival organizers across Louisiana have explored just about every option when it comes to moving forward with their events, but the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the country—especially in our Acadiana region.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

Joining U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol Is Easy and Provides Industry Benefits

The National Cotton Council is working to organize educational outreach opportunities and enrollment meetings for cotton producers interested in joining the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol. As greater attention is paid to the overall supply chain and the demand for transparency continues to increase, the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is setting a standard for sustainability in the cotton industry. The program tracks and validates the progress made in the area of sustainability to make U.S. cotton even more competitive in the world market. Sam Lythgoe, the client lead for the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol at Hill + Knowlton Strategies, said there is significant value in joining the program.
Mansfield, LAklax-tv.com

Cleco encourages customers who need assistance with their bill to apply to LHC

PINEVILLE, La. – Aug. 19, 2021 – Multiple factors are contributing to higher than usual Cleco Power bills, but some of the increases are temporary. “By early next year, our fuel costs will be lower,” said Shane Hilton, president of Cleco Power. “The higher fuel charges from the February ice storms will roll off of bills in April 2022, and we intend to close Dolet Hills Power Station in Mansfield by the end of the year which will save customers who use 1,000 kWh approximately $9 to $15 per month in fuel costs. These savings will be higher for customers who use more than 1,000 kWh.
Agriculturecaliforniaagnet.com

Farmer-Veteran Grant Helps Marine Transition into Beekeeping

Jesus Toro is a man with a plan. The son of a farmworker and a former Marine helicopter mechanic, Toro’s goal is to become a fulltime beekeeper within three years, servicing orchards in California and the Pacific Northwest. A just-awarded Farmer Veteran Coalition grant – funded by Farm Credit – will be a big step toward achieving that goal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy