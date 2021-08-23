Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Trask is having a rough preseason

While quarterback Kyle Trask has struggled in his first two preseason games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their is still hope for him. To say that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask is off to a slow start is an understatement. Over his first two preseason games, he has only completed 41% of his passes and thrown for just 166 yards with two picks. While these are stats that usually are an indication of a draft pick being a complete bust that might not be the case with Trask who still shows the long-term potential to develop into a solid NFL quarterback.