Nonfarm employment increased across 47 states in June, but the construction sector did not experience such widespread worker growth. Just three states saw a dip in employment from June to July, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics: Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Kentucky. Texas, California, and North Carolina posted the highest increases in employment for June, reports the National Association of Home Builders. For the construction sector, 29 states reported an increase and 17 saw a dip. Overall, the industry gained 11,000 jobs in July compared to June.