We all have songs that when we hear them we automatically get chills especially if they were in our favorite TV Show or Movie!. Can you imagine going through life with no music? Think about watching your favorite movie and the heart pounding, emotion inducing, tear jerking song wasn't there. It would make life, TV and movies so boring! I thought it would be fun to see what song gave Wyomingites the chills. The answers were not disappointing and I've picked some of the top answers to highlight below!