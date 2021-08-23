Candace Cameron Bure Is ‘Very Sad’ She Can’t Drop Son Maksim Off at College, Gets ‘No Sympathy’ From Valeri Bure

Not a full house anymore! Candace Cameron Bure’s youngest son, Maksim, left for college on Sunday, August 22.

“College bound!!!” the Fuller House alum, 45, captioned an Instagram photo with the 19-year-old. “I’m so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I’m so [sad]. Go @maksim.bure. Go!! Be great for God!!”

Candace Cameron Bure and Son Maksim Bure Courtesy Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

The actress went on to describe dropping her “baby” off at the airport via her Instagram Story while husband Valeri Bure drove them home. “I’m very sad that I didn’t get to go to take him to college,” the Los Angeles native said from the passenger seat. “I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I’m getting no sympathy from someone.”

The former professional ice hockey player, 47, replied, “That’s what’s wrong with America. … Raising soft kids.”

When Candace acknowledged that children do “have to grow up,” the athlete added, “He’s 19 years old, by the way. I moved from Russia to U.S. by myself. I was 16 or 17. My mom didn’t drop me off, by the way.” His wife told her followers she was “still sad” and asked, “Who’s with me?”

Hours later, the Full House alum said that her teenage son had “not called” when he landed. “But I just called him, and he landed safe and sound, and we FaceTimed,” the Kind Is the New Classy author said. “And someone’s picking him up from the airport, and he’s sleeping on someone’s couch. I don’t know! It’s the college life, right?”

The Dancing With the Stars alum is also the mother of Natasha, 23, and Lev, 21, and she struggled to adjust to her empty nest in September 2019.

“We stay very connected by phone and by FaceTime and then meet up when we can,” the Dancing Through Life author exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We work it out. I think the hardest balance is just for me not to over work [with them gone], which can be my tendency, and just make sure that even though not everyone is at home, we’re still making time for one another.”

The three siblings moved back home the following year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and Candace celebrated having a “full house” again.

“I am very happy that I have my kids home and spending time with my husband too,” the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries star gushed exclusively to Us in April 2020. “Because a lot of times we’re like two ships passing in the night with our work schedule. So that part has been the biggest blessing for me. We’ve been taking lots of walks and playing lots of board games and we’re in sunny California. We have a pool and we’ve been enjoying that too because the weather’s been nice. It’s just been concentrated family time [with] lots of cooking and eating.”

