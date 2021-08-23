Cancel
Fresno, CA

Cleaner air through midweek, then hot and smoky again

By Justin Sacher
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir quality improved remarkably this Saturday with a welcome influx of fresh air into the Valley. Air quality is still slowly improving in the Valley after that onshore flow of fresh air helped sweep away a great deal of smoke Saturday. The flow of fresh air is now fairly weak but new wildfire smoke is no longer getting directed into the Valley and this is allowing for more gradual improvement. Expect hazy conditions today and Tuesday and the cleanest air all week by Wednesday.

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

 

