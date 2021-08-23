Cancel
Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 326 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

