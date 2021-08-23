Kanye West Appears to Post Drake’s Toronto Home Address
It was all good just a week ago and now, it looks like the feud between Kanye West and Drake has been reignited. At some point on Sunday (Aug. 22), Yeezy appears to have shared the address to Drizzy's home in Toronto via social media. Soon after ’Ye posted the location of the 6 God's massive abode, Kanye reportedly deleted it from his Instagram page. Drake, on the other hand, seems to be unfazed because following his address being posted online for the world to see, he uploaded a video of himself to his IG Story, laughing while presumably cruising through his hometown in some sort of convertible.www.xxlmag.com
