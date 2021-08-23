Kanye West Appears to Post Drake’s Toronto Home Address

Trippie Redd enlisted Drake for his new diss-track “Betrayal,” which is now featured on the expanded edition of Redd’s new LP Trip at Knight. The song, Redd and the Canadian rapper’s first-ever collaboration, appears to reignite Drake’s feud with longtime rival Kanye West. “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know,” Drake raps on “Betrayal.” “45, 44 (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s–t for me, it’s set in stone.” While Drake has released a handful of collaborations including “Seeing Green” with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj, as well as singles with Smiley and Brent Faiyaz, his forthcoming album Certified Lover Boy has been delayed and remains without a new release date. The former alt-rocker’s latest album Trip at Knight comes less than a year since the release of his project Pegasus, which also had a deluxe edition called NEON SHARK. Before Trip at Knight arrived on August 20th, Redd shared singles “Holy Smokes” and “Miss the Rage.” Redd’s headlining North American tour is set to kick-off on August 25th at Armory in Minneapolis.