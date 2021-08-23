Cancel
Estate Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

By Dee Baugher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEstate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

