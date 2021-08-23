Instagram-worthy QC restaurant advocates 'plastic-free' and 'zero-waste' lifestyle
Student, workers, friends, and families are continuously making a beeline to this quaint restaurant in Quezon City ever since it opened its doors three years ago. Located within the Diliman Bonsai Society compound along C.P. Garcia Avenue in Diliman (in front of the UP Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology building), Gubat Quezon City has been serving Filipino fare served binalot-style (wrapped in banana leaves with a side of pako, salted egg and tomato) at prices that are very easy on the pocket.ph.oceana.org
