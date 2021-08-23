Instagram-worthy QC restaurant advocates 'plastic-free' and 'zero-waste' lifestyle

Looking for the best supermarket wine? Want to know which vegan wine to buy? Read on for the best bottles from a variety of price points…. The olive team chose 21 categories for own-brand and retailer-exclusive supermarket wines, covering different grape varieties, styles and price points. The supermarkets were invited to enter one wine per category (so they had to choose carefully). Every wine was blind-tasted by a panel of olive judges (led by olive wine columnist, drinks author and sommelier Kate Hawkings), who awarded gold, silver and bronze winners. In some categories, where the standard was high, we awarded joint winners. So, if you see those labels on your next shop – trust us, these bottles are brilliant!