El Cajon, CA

A 12th-grade student killed in a single-car crash on Fletcher Parkway and Navajo Road (El Cajon, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

On Saturday morning, a 12th-grade student at Grossmont High School died in a single-car crash on Fletcher Parkway and Navajo Road.

As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at around 2:11 a.m. on Fletcher Parkway and Navajo Road. The preliminary reports showed that a Honda Civic was heading eastbound on Navajo Road at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and slammed into the light pole on Fletcher Parkway.

August 23, 2021

