Lupin The 3rd Will Be Getting A Tabletop RPG & Art Book

TMS Entertainment revealed today they have partnered with Magnetic Press to create and release a Lupin The 3rd Tabletop RPG. The move comes as part of the anime's 50th Anniversary as they are looking to expose more people to the world's greatest gentlemen thief and his band of cohorts, giving you a chance to play a fully formed RPG system that will take you around the world on various adventures as you outrun Interpol. Along with the TTRPG they will also be producing an art book related to the anime. You can read more about both below along with some quotes from both companies, however, we don't have a set release date for either at this time or anything to show from either book as they're still in the works.