Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

By Dee Baugher
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinancial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

