Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)
Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
