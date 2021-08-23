Cancel
Poland plans fence on Belarus border, offers aid to migrants

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland plans to build a fence along its border with Belarus and deploy more soldiers there to stop migrants seeking to enter the European Union nation. The government on Monday also offered to send humanitarian aid to a migrant group stuck at the border for more than two weeks.

Related
ImmigrationNew York Post

Vladimir Putin says he’s not allowing Afghan refugees into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that his country won’t accept Afghan refugees because he doesn’t want to deal with “militants” masquerading as asylum-seekers. The Russian strongman slammed Western nations for placing Afghan refugees in countries even near his border while their US and European visas are being processed. “Does...
Europedallassun.com

Why Russia used to be called the USSR

For all of you who still wonder if these were two different countries. To answer this question, we have to go all the way back to the 15th-16th centuries, when Russia was formed as an independent country. It was then that it became known to the world as the Moscow Tsardom and, later, Muscovy, deriving its name from its capital, Moscow. Starting from this period, whenever you said "Russia", it would mean a different set of territories every dozen years or so - as the country kept expanding.
EuropeThe Guardian

Russia detains head of hypersonic research facility in treason case

Russia has reportedly detained the head of a hypersonic technology research facility on suspicion of treason in the latest high-profile arrest targeting a senior scientist for allegedly selling state secrets. Alexander Kuranov, 73, the general director of the St Petersburg-based Hypersonic System Research Institute (HSRI), was arrested in Moscow on...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

West demands that Russia return Crimea to Ukraine

Seven years later, Ukraine reopens, with the support of a large part of the international community and NATO, one of the harshest chapters in its recent history: the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula in February 2014. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warned this Monday before the delegations of the 46 states and organizations that have signed together with Kiev the creation of the Crimean Platform: “It was a guarantee of stability for the region, now it has become a powder keg. From a tourist center to a military bridgehead for the expansion of the influence of the Russian Federation ”. “We are aware that our country will never be able to recover Crimea on its own, we need international support at a new level,” acknowledged the president, who has trusted that the synergy of all “should force Russia to sit at the table of talks”.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi and France's Macron discuss Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Afghanistan in separate phone calls on Thursday, highlighting the importance of addressing humanitarian issues in the country. The discussions came as G7 foreign ministers called for the international community to unite in...
PoliticsMetro International

Lithuania wants sanctions on Belarus for helping migrants cross to EU

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania has proposed that the European Union sanction Belarusian citizens and companies which it says are helping migrants cross into EU member states, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday. Lithuania and neighbouring EU states Poland and Latvia have reported an increase in the number of migrants,...
ImmigrationVoice of America

Will Afghanistan Create Another Migrant Crisis for Europe?

LONDON - Six years ago, more than 1.2 million migrants from many parts of the world fled to Europe, traveling hundreds or thousands of kilometers to seek a new life in a crisis that has left deep political scars. Is the continent about to experience another refugee crisis, as millions...
Politicswincountry.com

Hungary is and will remain a member of the EU -foreign minister

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary is and will remain a member of the European Union, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told a news conference on Tuesday, in response to a reporter’s question. The European Union can be strong if it is built on strong member states, Szijjarto also said after his meeting...
ImmigrationBBC

Lithuania blames Belarus for migrant crisis

Lithuania, on the European Union’s north-east frontier, says that the number of people trying to cross illegally from Belarus is skyrocketing. Over 4,000 people are reported to have crossed in Lithuania in recent months, a massive increase on previous years. It claims that its neighbour, Belarus, is retaliating against the...
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

Lithuania builds border fence with Belarus, Latvia declares state of emergency

You are trapped nowhere. As a result, the migrants who have undertaken to travel from Belarus to Lithuanian territory in recent days are acting desperately. On Saturday, however, Lithuania closed the mostly green border with its southeast neighbor, after more than 4,000 migrants – the majority of whom were Iraqis – entered Belarus since the start of the year. A video broadcast on Belarusian opposition channel Nexta shows how migrants burn their clothes on the border strip to at least warm up a little near the fire. In another video, a Lithuanian border guard gives an angry man the order “Go back!” “, Whereupon he asks:” Where is the return?

