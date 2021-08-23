Cancel
The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Confirms Final Filming Week

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past couple of weeks, we've been treated to subtle as well as ten-ton hints that filming on the third season of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy was nearing wrap. We've seen everything from "thank you" messages to "last suppers" but on Monday, series star Elliot Page started the countdown clock in a serious way. Taking to Instagram Stories, Page posted a great image with co-star David Castañeda with the message, "Last Week of [movie camera emoji] S3"- which means barring any Saturday shoots, we are down to the final five days. Here's a look at Page's update from earlier today:

