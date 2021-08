Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.