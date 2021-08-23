Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-23 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 10:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1045 AM EDT/945 AM CDT/ At 1022 AM EDT/922 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Apalachicola, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Apalachicola, St George Island, Eastpoint, Nine Mile, Bay City, Eleven Mile, Thirteen Mile, Apalachicola Airport, Odena and Tilton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH