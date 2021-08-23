Cancel
Tropics Aren’t Quiet But There is No Imminent Threat to Louisiana

By Bruce Mikells
 4 days ago
Over the weekend Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Rhode Island. The storm system wasn't that much of a treacherous weather maker but it was still a tropical storm. That meant power outages, storm surge, and flooding throughout many parts of the New England coastline. While we don't want to diminish the threat and the actual damage potential, we are happy to report that it could have been a lot worse and it wasn't.

Lake Charles, LA
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

