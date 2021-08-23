Tropics Aren’t Quiet But There is No Imminent Threat to Louisiana

An announcement that feels sadly familiar to us all, Angola Prison has announced that the October rodeo has been canceled. Earlier in the spring, the rodeo was still set to move forward, but eliminated the separate ticket sales for the vendor area and the rodeo. The new movement to have one ticket to get in both places meant that the rodeo could limit the amount of people that would be in both areas. This limitation was to help fall into the CDC guidelines at the time. The rodeo announced just a few weeks ago that they were still moving forward with the event, but encouraged everyone to wear a mask as per the current mandate in place in Louisiana.