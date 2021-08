Whitney Meade joins Audra to talk about her YouTube ministry on Carolina A.M. Whitney has roots in our area and her mom, Sian, was Audra’s mentor. Whitney Meade is a Christian author, teacher, and social media marketing expert. She is one of YouTube’s fastest growing Christian creators and has ties to our area. She and her husband Kris founded and run Christian pop/rock station WYRF 92.5 in Florence, which streams worldwide at RadioFree.cc, and own an award-winning video production company, the Meade Agency. She speaks at events across the nation and hosts multiple online courses for faith-based education. You can subscribe to her YouTube channel and follow her on Instagram, and Facebook,