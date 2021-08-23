Disney celebrates World Princess Week

Disney World's Epcot is currently undergoing a major transformation that is going to bring a lot of new experiences into the park. The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster is probably the most exciting, but for those of us that enjoy eating at Disney World as much as we enjoy the attractions, one of the new additions that has had us very curious is Space 220: a new restaurant that makes you feel like you're enjoying your meal 220 miles above the earth. While that idea sets the imagination on fire, we haven't known what that really meant. Today, we finally got a look inside the new restaurant, which is only a month away from opening.