Sutherland Springs, TX

Sutherland Springs church to destroy site of 2017 mass shooting, report says

By Marina Starleaf Riker, San Antonio Express-News, Marina Starleaf Riker
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs decided Sunday to demolish the old church where, almost four years ago, a gunman killed 26 congregants and injured 20 others. Since a week after the Nov. 5, 2017, massacre, the old church has served as a memorial. A team of local artists and contractors jumped into action within days of the shooting to transform the bullet-ridden building into a sanctuary honoring the lives lost. Inside stand 26 chairs, each bearing the name of a victim.

