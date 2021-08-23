Sutherland Springs church to destroy site of 2017 mass shooting, report says
The First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs decided Sunday to demolish the old church where, almost four years ago, a gunman killed 26 congregants and injured 20 others. Since a week after the Nov. 5, 2017, massacre, the old church has served as a memorial. A team of local artists and contractors jumped into action within days of the shooting to transform the bullet-ridden building into a sanctuary honoring the lives lost. Inside stand 26 chairs, each bearing the name of a victim.www.houstonchronicle.com
Comments / 0