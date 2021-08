[In reply to "Would be leery of the ACC given the ESPN deal..." by Brutus, posted at 06:40:22 08/20/21]. Want to protect that too given ESPN’s power. Also, ESPN has vulnerabilities they want to protect and while this is competition, I don’t believe it is as binary as we sometimes seem to think. All entities are just trying to max revenue and profits and the B1G commands a lot of it. It’s a “keep your friends close and your enemies closer” situation in my view. The ACC is more in competition with the SEC for eyeballs than we give them credit for and the fact they are willing to parlay while having the ESPN deal tells me they see clearly that what is good for the SEC is not necessarily good for them. Also, suspect ND is a catalyst in this vis a vis the B1G. The P12 is probably happy to be included as the B1G and ACC have the hammer with the Mouse.