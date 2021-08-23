Big Ten Games Will Be Considered Forfeits, Won't Be Rescheduled if Teams Are Unable to Play Due to COVID-19
The Big Ten will not reschedule games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 this season. The conference announced Monday that if a team is unable to play a football game as scheduled this fall due to COVID-19, that game will be considered a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. The team that is unable to play will be assessed a loss in the conference standings, while the other team will be awarded a win.www.elevenwarriors.com
