Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Big Ten Games Will Be Considered Forfeits, Won't Be Rescheduled if Teams Are Unable to Play Due to COVID-19

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten will not reschedule games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 this season. The conference announced Monday that if a team is unable to play a football game as scheduled this fall due to COVID-19, that game will be considered a forfeit and will not be rescheduled. The team that is unable to play will be assessed a loss in the conference standings, while the other team will be awarded a win.

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Forfeits#Big 12#American Football#Acc#Pac 12#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
College SportsSporting News

SEC is about to welcome one superpower from the Big 12, not two

Click on any story, listen to any podcast or watch any television discussion regarding Texas and Oklahoma’s pending move to the SEC, and you will inevitably hear about the blueblood status of the Longhorns and Sooners. College football royalty. Superpowers headed to the strongest conference in the nation. Two of the biggest brands in the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Tight End Has Been Placed On Retired List

The Kansas City Chiefs are widely expected to be among the top teams in the AFC this year. But one Chiefs tight end who was a part of their last two Super Bowl teams won’t be joining them in 2021. On Sunday, the Chiefs announced that they have played tight...
NBA95.5 FM WIFC

Bucks Swing Trade With Grizzlies

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The Milwaukee Bucks added another shooter to the roster on Friday as they traded Sam Merrill and two future 2nd round draft choices to the Memphis Grizzlies for Grayson Allen. Badger fans will remember Allen as having 16 points in a Duke win over Bucky in...
Nebraska StatePosted by
247Sports

Nebraska football NCAA investigation: Rick Neuheisel says Huskers 'outed themselves'

Nebraska football fans woke up to some disturbing news on Wednesday morning, as it was reported that the school and head coach Scott Frost were under investigation for improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games. The allegations might seem small to some but many believe these are Nebraska’s first steps towards getting out of Frost’s contract. Former Colorado head coach Rick Neuheisel firmly planted himself in that camp on ESPNU Radio on Wednesday.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Big 12 realignment: FOX analysts says OSU, KSU to PAC 12; not sure about Tech

Another day brings another rumor concerning conference realignment and of course, the Big 12 is at the center of it all once again. Monday on radio station 670 The Score in Chicago, FOX studio analyst and former NCAA and NFL head coach Dave Wannstedt said that he has heard from a source that Oklahoma State and Kansas State will be headed to the PAC 12.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Five Ohio State Football Players Get New Cars for 2021 Season in Partnership with Local Car Dealer

The new world of college sports was on display on Thursday in Pataskala, Ohio. Five Ohio State football players – defensive linemen Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison, wide receiver Chris Olave, quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back Miyan Williams – received new cars for the 2021 season from Coughlin Chevrolet of Pataskala as part of a partnership with the dealership.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Ryan Day Names C.J. Stroud Starting Quarterback, Discusses Captain Selections and Wraps Up Ohio State‘s Third Week of Camp

As the Buckeyes completed their third week of preseason camp on Saturday, Ryan Day called an impromptu press conference to announce some news. In addition to announcing Saturday that C.J. Stroud would begin the season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Day also wrapped up the Buckeyes’ third week of preseason camp – the final week of camp before Ohio State shifts into its normal fall practice schedule and game preparation next week – and discussed Ohio State's six captain selections for the 2021 season, which were announced Friday.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

A Decade Ago, Ohio State Was at A Crossroads and Took the Path to Dominance in the Big Ten

But maybe we tend to think of it that way when the stakes are high. If some mad scientist locks you in a cage with a man-eating tiger, in the moment your brain goes "Okay, escape or get eaten" but of course there are a number of other possible outcomes you're not considering in the moment. Maybe the tiger just eats your leg. Maybe the tiger helps you escape and you both eat the mad scientist. Maybe it turns out that (oh damn!) you're the tiger and Rod Serling pops in and says some cool stuff about society or whatever.
Columbus, OHEleven Warriors

Freshman Safety Jantzen Dunn Sheds Black Stripe

Jantzen Dunn has “officially” joined the party in Columbus. BIA added another member on Friday afternoon as freshman defensive back Jantzen Dunn shed his black stripe on Friday to "officially" become a member of the Ohio State football team. Dunn, who enrolled at Ohio State back in December, becomes the...
NBAHouston Chronicle

Alperen Sengun's run with Rockets' summer league team ends

LAS VEGAS — Rockets rookie Alperen Sengun’s summer league is over with the forward/center Monday traveling to spend a few weeks in Turkey before returning to Houston in September before the start of training camp. Sengun was a standout for the Rockets during his four games in Las Vegas, He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy