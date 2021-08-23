Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park City, UT

Medical Insurance Specialist $500.00 Sign on Bonus - The Orthopedic Partners an RCM Clinic

Park Record
 4 days ago

$500.00 Sign-on Bonus Salt Lake City and Park City- Medical Secretary: Full Time/ Benefit position working at The Orthopedic Partners. Must have excellent patient relation skills in person and over the phone, attention to detail, follow through and customer service excellence. Core functions include surgery scheduling, patient in-take, check-out, clinic scheduling, phones, computer organization for clinic and hospital interface, and patient service/education in a fast paced environment.

classifieds.parkrecord.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rcm#Orthopedic#Education Level#Rcm Clinic#Time Benefit#The Orthopedic Partners#Cconner Rcmclinic Comor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Supreme Court throws out Biden administration eviction moratorium

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration's Covid-related eviction moratorium. "Congress was on notice that a further extension would almost surely require new legislation, yet it failed to act in the several weeks leading up to the moratorium's expiration," the court wrote in an unsigned, eight-page opinion.
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Republicans split on strategy to make Biden pay a political price for Afghanistan

(CNN) — The GOP is divided over how hard -- and how quickly -- to go after President Joe Biden in the wake of Thursday's deadly attack on US troops at the Kabul airport. While a growing chorus of rank-and-file Republicans have called for Biden's resignation or impeachment over the administration's disastrous exit from Afghanistan, key leaders and others in the party have struck a more measured tone for the moment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy