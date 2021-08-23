Medical Insurance Specialist $500.00 Sign on Bonus - The Orthopedic Partners an RCM Clinic
$500.00 Sign-on Bonus Salt Lake City and Park City- Medical Secretary: Full Time/ Benefit position working at The Orthopedic Partners. Must have excellent patient relation skills in person and over the phone, attention to detail, follow through and customer service excellence. Core functions include surgery scheduling, patient in-take, check-out, clinic scheduling, phones, computer organization for clinic and hospital interface, and patient service/education in a fast paced environment.classifieds.parkrecord.com
