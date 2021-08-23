Check Out This Never-Before-Seen Eminem Air Jordan 3 Sample from 2012
Eminem‘s collaborative Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers have never seen a retail release, but the man they call Slim Shady has an unrivaled PE list that includes everything from some of the most famous Air Jordan 4s — the Air Jordan 4 “Encore” and the Eminem x Carhartt Air Jordan 4 — ever to a unique Air Jordan 2, plenty of Air Force 1s and a plethora of Air Maxes. Now, Shady Records fans can add another style to the list: a never-before-seen Air Jordan 3 from 2012.hypebeast.com
