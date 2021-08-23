Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Check Out This Never-Before-Seen Eminem Air Jordan 3 Sample from 2012

By Store
hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEminem‘s collaborative Nike and Jordan Brand sneakers have never seen a retail release, but the man they call Slim Shady has an unrivaled PE list that includes everything from some of the most famous Air Jordan 4s — the Air Jordan 4 “Encore” and the Eminem x Carhartt Air Jordan 4 — ever to a unique Air Jordan 2, plenty of Air Force 1s and a plethora of Air Maxes. Now, Shady Records fans can add another style to the list: a never-before-seen Air Jordan 3 from 2012.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Michael Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Jordan 3#Jordan Brand#Nike#Pe#The Air Jordan#Shady Records#Wolf Gray#Og Air Jordan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6-17-23 Hybrid Shoe Is Making A Return

Back in 2014, hybrid styles based on the AJ6 were releasing en masse. One such example, the Air Jordan 6-17-23, was arguably one of the most interesting takes, its look an amalgamation of the aforementioned as well as the much more modern AJ17. And after not seeing the light of day for some time, the hybrid silhouette is suddenly seeing a Retro right at the peak of 2021.
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Icon Swim X Latto Swim Collection

Summer may almost be over, but Icon Swim still wants you to look good poolside. Most recently the swimwear brand partnered with Big Latto for a beach-ready collection. After weeks of promoting the capsule, it officially dropped on Friday. “and then a GODDESS was born ✨ The Core Collection with...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" Now Has a Release Date

Surfacing in the last few months, the Air Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” now has a release date. Part of Jordan Brand‘s 2021 Holiday lineup, the latest take on the beloved silhouette is centered around a mix of “Black/Red/White.” With a similar color design as the AJ4 “Thunder,” the shoe features a black nubuck upper accented by contrasting elements of red while choice branding introduces hits of white. Elevating the shoe is a red midsole assisted by Air units and black rubber outsoles.
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Concept Lab // Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate”

It’s Olympic season, and that means one thing: Air Jordan PEs. And while the player-exclusive Air Jordan 36 colorways for Luke, Rui, Jayson, Kia, and Guo Ailun are cool and all, quite frankly, they’re not retros. Given the advancements in technology, it’s no surprise that hoopers don’t ball in throwback jawns as often as they used to (outside of PJ Tucker, of course) so it’s unlikely that we’ll see some new Olympic retros as we look to Paris 2024 and beyond. It’s not entirely out of the question, though, given both Jordan Brand’s connection to the City of Love and the fact that we received an Alternate Olympic Air Jordan 7 back in 2016. And then there’s the Miro 7s, of course. We also got a Beijing Air Jordan 6 back in 2008 — so it’s possible. Of course, we’ve taken to the LAb to explore that possibility, delivering a conceptual Air Jordan 6 “Olympic Alternate” to get the juices flowing.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Jordan Brand is Giving the Air Jordan 5 "Oreo" a Retro Release

Fall is going to be an exciting time for Jordan Brand as it has a handsome slew of retro footwear drops to push out, and one silhouette that will have various moments to shine is the Air Jordan 5. After releasing with Parisian flair for its traditional “Quai 54” colorway, the silhouette is throwing back to 2013 and bringing new life to the Air Jordan 5 “Oreo”.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Gets A Two-Toned Midsole And A Pop Of Blue

Among the Nike Air Max collection of revolutionary models is a silhouette inspired by the human body—the Nike Air Max 95. The layered construction of Sergio Lozano’s design is a reference to the anatomy of muscles. Despite the graduated panels being a signature element of the AM 95, an upcoming Nike Air Max 95 Ultra is ditching the layered look while shaking up the design with bright blue accents and a two-toned midsole.
ApparelEsquire

The 10 Best Air Jordan Sneakers of All Time

The label GOAT is a distinction that has lost some of its luster over the past couple of years. It gets thrown around way too flippantly. But in the case of Michael Jordan, the acronym for "greatest of all time" continues to shine bright. The retired basketball player is fixed permanently in the firmament of not just sports stars, but all-around pop culture icons. You don’t need to have watched a game or know anything about basketball to understand his impact. He is a legend in every sense of the word. And the sneakers that bear his name carry the same status.
ApparelSneakerFiles

EXCLUSIVE: Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ Releasing January 2022

What seems like a yearly tradition, Jordan Brand will release a new Air Jordan 9 colorway to start the new year. Dropping in 2022, we have the Air Jordan 9 ‘Particle Grey’ pair. The color blocking resembles that of a ‘Baron’ release. However, due to the addition of Red, the...
Shoppingsneakernews.com

This Kid’s Nike Air Max 95 Recraft “Iron Grey” Is Available Now

While no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 continues to emerge in fresh new styles. The latest proposition delivers a “White/Iron Grey/Black/University Red” colorway exclusively for kids. Save for the branding across the upper and Air Max units underfoot, the pair indulges in a greyscale arrangement....
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best Jordans Released Between 1995-2005

The Jordan franchise changed the world of sneakers forever. Without the storytelling and collectible influence that Jumpman sneaks introduced, would sneakers hold anywhere near as much value as they do today? Probably not. The Jordan saga stretches over a 36-year period, featuring grailed releases, hyped rereleases, and releases we’ll probably never see again. That’s a storyline worth following.
ApparelDesign Taxi

Unworn Nike Air Jordans Designed Only For Michael Jordan Auctioned Off For $176K

These Nike Air Jordans might be among the rarest to exist in the world. Created for Michael Jordan in commemoration of his appearance in Space Jam (1996), the sneakers are in “deadstock” condition, having never been worn. They were sold at Sotheby’s for US$176,400, after having been estimated in the US$150,000 to US$200,000 range.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" Will Return This Holiday Season

Every year, Jordan Brand releases a special Air Jordan 11 in December — and in 2021 that release will be the classic Air Jordan 11 “Cool Grey.” Debuted in 2001 and last retroed in 2010, the “Cool Grey” has long enjoyed status as one of the most popular non-OG Air Jordan 11 colorways, and this second retro aims to provide an accurate re-creation of the 2001 original.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Take a First Look at Travis Scott x Nike's Air Max 1 "Wheat"

The Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 is set to drop in five different colorways. While fans patiently wait for the first one – “Cactus Jack” – to release later this year, another iteration has surfaced online. Revealed by sneaker insider @zsneakerheadz and first spotted on the rapper himself...
Apparelhypebeast.com

Wrist Check: Rick Ross Shows off Iced Out $2 Million USD Jacob & Co. Watch

Rick Ross is not one to shy away from making his riches known. Recently, the rap mogul showcased his over a hundred car collection and often flaunts his jewelry repertoire. The Florida-born mogul took to his Instagram Stories to announce that he has bought himself a brand new wrist piece sure to turn heads. Rick Ross has added a $2 million USD Jacob & Co. watch to his collection. This particularly lavish investment is said to have been constructed out of unique 18k white gold and is known as the “Billionaire Ashoka” model. The entirety of the watch is set with emerald-cut baguette diamonds with over 716 individual stones. The watch itself has a power reserve of 72 hours and also features a skeletonized dial where the tourbillon movement can be visibly seen.
Apparelhypebeast.com

In-Hand Look at the Air Jordan 4 "Shimmer"

It’s been a busy start to the week in terms of upcoming Air Jordan releases from Jordan Brand: yesterday we saw on-foot shots of the Air Jordan 1 “Hand Crafted,” and today we’ve been given an in-hand look at the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer.” An elegant tan and white style that calls to mind images of Virgil Abloh‘s Off-White™ x Air Jordan 4 “Sail” sans the zip tie and special detailing, the “Shimmer” offers a neutral fall palette and premium construction.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Surplus Returns In “Wolf Grey”

With the world gradually opening back up, the need for trail-grade silhouettes is at an all-time high. Thankfully, Nike has the Air Max 90 Surplus, which — after a brief hiatus — is back in a new “Wolf Grey” colorway. Underfoot, the outsole equips an intense tread pattern that seems...
Apparelinputmag.com

Adidas’ Jeremy Scott Forum sneakers are covered in neon pink and green jelly

Jeremy Scott has been keeping sneakerheads fed ever since announcing the renewal of his partnership with Adidas. His constant rollout of designs — which now include jelly Forum Hi sneakers, teddy bear slides, and money-printed Forum Wings — has now expanded to include glossy Forum Lows, which arrive in fluorescent shades of yellow and pink.

Comments / 0

Community Policy