Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

With full FDA approval of Pfizer vaccine, Biden pleads for more to get jab

By UPI Staff
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qapi1_0baCk5k400
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at the at Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Monday urged unvaccinated Americans to get their COVID-19 jabs after the Food and Drug Administration gave full regulatory approval to the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The FDA's approval made the Pfizer's vaccine the first in the United States to receive the agency's highest mark of approval.

"Let me say this loudly and clearly," Biden said during a press briefing in Washington. "If you're one of the millions of Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the FDA, it has now happened.

"The moment you've been waiting for is here. It's time for you to go get your vaccination -- and get it today," he urged.

The highly infectious Delta variant, Biden said, is causing a "pandemic of the unvaccinated," with almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths during the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic occurring among those who have not yet received their doses.

"So please, please, if you haven't gotten vaccinated, do it now," the president said. "You could save your life and the lives of those you love."

The FDA, as expected, announced the approval of the shot about eight months after it issued emergency use authorization, a step that allowed people in the United States to begin receiving the vaccine.

"The FDA's approval of this vaccine is a milestone as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic," Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in a statement. "As the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires."

Woodcock noted that the approval means the vaccine meets "rigorous scientific standards" that were also required for emergency authorization in December.

Millions of unvaccinated people in the United States have cited the lack of full FDA approval as a factor in their decision not to receive the shot.

"We recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today's milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.," Woodcock added.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said Sunday that full FDA approval of Pfizer's vaccine should lead to increased vaccination numbers and more vaccine mandates from businesses and other entities.

Pfizer's vaccine was the first to be distributed in the United States and was shown to be better than 94% effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists are still testing the vaccine, as well as others from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, to see how well it guards against mutated strains like the Delta variant.

Some authorities have said the Delta variant has driven a resurgence of cases in the United States and other countries, in part, due to those who have refused to be vaccinated.

The FDA said in its announcement that the Pfizer vaccine will now be marketed under the name Comirnaty. The full approval applies for all persons to receive the shot over age 16. Children between 12 and 15 can also receive the vaccine under the FDA's emergency authorization for that age group.

Comments / 6

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
174K+
Followers
39K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Covid 19 Vaccine#Jab#Americans#U S Surgeon#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden does what he claimed Trump would do in overstepping the FDA

The exact thing the Left warned would happen under the Trump administration has happened under President Joe Biden: He is trying to rush the Food and Drug Administration’s approval process and even circumvent it to roll out COVID-19 booster shots. Biden's actions have led to the resignations, in protest, by two top FDA officials.
Public Healthspectrumnews1.com

FDA sets meeting for committee to discuss Pfizer COVID-19 boosters

The Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting for its committee of outside vaccine advisers to discuss approving Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19’s booster shots. The Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting for its committee of outside vaccine advisers to discuss approving Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19’s booster shots. The meeting of the...
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Biden’s Rushed Booster Plan Is Already Getting Messy

President Joe Biden didn’t wait to get the blessing of health authorities before setting Sept. 20 as the tentative date to begin a broad booster rollout. That target is now very much in doubt, and jumping the gun may have messy consequences. The administration announced in mid-August that it was...
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

Biden’s Net Approval CRATERS By 13 Points in NPR Poll Amid Afghanistan Withdrawal

President Joe Biden’s approval rating fell to 43 percent in a new poll, the lowest of his presidency, following United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan. That’s according to a new poll from NPR, PBS Newshour, and Marist. In addition to Biden’s drop in approval rating, 71 percent of U.S. citizens deem the U.S. role in Afghanistan a “failure,” while 61 percent disapprove of the president’s handling of the withdrawal and 56 percent disapprove of his foreign policy as a whole.
Foreign PolicyWOWK

Democrats call on Biden to increase US refugee cap

NEXSTAR (WASHINGTON) — In an effort to help the now thousands of Afghans seeking refuge, dozens of Democrats are calling on President Joe Biden to increase the U.S. refugee cap. In the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo., is one of the Democrats calling on...
Medical & BiotechNorwalk Hour

Pfizer changes the name of its vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine will change its name now that it has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). From now on the immunization of the pharmaceutical will be called Comirnaty . It is the only serum of its kind that receives a total green light in the United States, which could lead to it being marketed directly to the consumer.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

There Is a High Chance a Vaccine-Resistant Form of COVID-19 Will Appear, According to Pfizer CEO

Speaking on the topic of a vaccine-resistant Coronavirus on Fox News, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that the emergence of a vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant is not unlikely. However, when and if that happens, Pfizer has a plan prepared to counteract the new variant. According to the CEO, in less than three months, a new vaccine version could be developed to fight against a new COVID-19 strain. “We have built a process that within 95 days from the day that we identify a variant as a variant of concern, we will be able to have a vaccine tailor-made against this variant,” Bourla explained.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vaxxers Move the Goalposts After FDA Approves COVID Vaccine

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. The Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday has boosted hopes that at least some of the millions of unvaccinated adults in the U.S. would change their minds. But right on cue, anti-vaxxer social media influencers and Republican politicians are finding new reasons to oppose the vaccine.
POTUSNew York Post

White House defends touting booster-shot plan before FDA approval

The White House on Tuesday said it is moving “aggressively” to roll out booster shots this fall to Americans — despite not yet receiving clearance from the Food and Drug and Administration to give everyone third doses. Jeff Zients, who is President Biden’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said administration officials met...

Comments / 0

Community Policy