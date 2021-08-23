Philadelphia Weather: Heavy Rain Threat Continues Monday Before Turning Sunny, Hot And Steamy This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With Tropical Storm Henri’s effects beginning to lighten in the Northeast regions, we can expect Henri-influenced rain to continue and eventually come to an end on Monday morning. Lingering showers are still possible through the afternoon on Monday, but otherwise expect a mixture of sun and clouds.

Temperatures on Monday will look to stay in the mid-80s. However, the weather patterns will alter dramatically by Tuesday with a storm-free, sunny sky, and high heat day.

This trend will continue throughout the midweek. Humidity is expected to stay excessive with temperatures nearing 100 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

There will be weather alerts including a flood watch for Southeastern Pennsylvania until 8 a.m.on Monday with a high risk of dangerous rip currents, as well.

Henri made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island near Westerly at around 12:15 p.m. this past Sunday as a 60-MPH tropical storm. On July 9, Tropical Storm Else made its second landfall at Westerly, Rhode Island, at 12:15 p.m.

Locally, nearly nine inches of rain fell Saturday night in Cranbury, Middlesex. In nearby Jamesburg, 150 residents had to be evacuated and rescued by boat as a result.

This week’s forecast consists of a low 72 degrees on Monday due to thunderstorms in the area followed by a high of 86 as we head into the night.

However, on Tuesday, Philadelphia will begin to see a series of 90+ degree temperatures. Tuesday will be sunny and hot with a high of 92 degrees, Wednesday will follow suit with a high of 94 degrees and Thursday will round out the week with possible thunderstorms and a high of 94 degrees.