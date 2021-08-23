11 Ways to Empower Employees to Live Their Best Life and Support a Company's Purpose

For business owners just starting out and seasoned entrepreneurs alike, hiring is one of the most difficult—yet most important—things to get right. Getting the right talent in the right seats can help your business scale up significantly, and allow you to focus more time and energy on the bigger picture (like growing your profits and expanding your reach). If a business owner is thinking about their next hire, here are three tangible ways to determine who is needed on the team to implement a profitable and impactful business vision.