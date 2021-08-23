Psychonauts 2 review: surreal sequel to mind-bending cult classic is a magical mystery tour de force
Revered video game developer Tim Schafer’s first Psychonauts game is perhaps the very definition of a cult classic. After a troubled five-year development during which original financiers Microsoft pulled their publishing deal, the mind and genre-bending 3D adventure was lauded by critics, acclaimed by awards juries, but largely overlooked by all but 100,000 members of the public when it eventually emerged on an independent imprint in 2005.www.telegraph.co.uk
