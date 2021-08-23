Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indio, CA

A head-on-collision killed 1 person and injured 3 others on Dillon Road (Indio, CA)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjVzs_0baChMhN00
A head-on-collision killed 1 person and injured 3 others on Dillon Road (Indio, CA)

On Saturday, a head-on-collision claimed the life of 1 person and injured 3 others on Dillon Road.

As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident happened at around 8:55 p.m. at the intersection with North Fargo Canyon Road. The preliminary reports revealed that one person was killed and three others received major injuries as a result of the collision.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A head-on-collision killed 1 person and injured 3 others on Dillon Road

August 23, 2021

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Indio, CA
Indio, CA
Traffic
Indio, CA
Accidents
Indio, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Henderson, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle accident hurt 3 people at Gibson Road near 215 (Henderson, NV)

On Wednesday morning, 3 people were hurt following a multi-vehicle accident at Gibson Road near 215. As per the initial information, at around 10:45 a.m., authorities actively responded to the area of South Gibson Road and Las Palmas Entrada Avenue after receiving reports of a three-vehicle wreck. The preliminary investigation showed that three motorists incurred minimal injuries following the crash, but they did not require hospitalization.
Whatcom County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

2 people injured following a motorcycle crash (Whatcom County, WA)

A motorcycle crash caused injuries to 2 people which also led to the closure of southbound lanes of Guide Meridian (SR539) at the 10 Mile Road roundabout. First responders were sent at around 12:30pm, August 25th, after receiving reports of an injury crash at the roundabout. As of 12:45pm, southbound traffic was being rerouted via eastbound Ten Mile Road, alternating through the roundabout with northbound traffic.
Geismar, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 30 led to injuries (Geismar, LA)

A multi-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 30 led to injuries (Geismar, LA) A multi-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 30 resulted in injuries. As per the initial information, the incident took place on Hwy 30 in front of BASF. Three vehicles were reportedly involved in the wreck, but no information has been provided regarding those vehicles. Geismar Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after the crash.
Laughlin, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

1 person killed following a two-vehicle crash in Laughlin (Laughlin, NV)

On Tuesday morning, a two-vehicle crash in Laughlin claimed the life of one person and injured another, according to Metro Police. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just before 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Bruce Woodbury Drive at Needles Highway. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of a 2001 Ford Windstar van was transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition, but a passenger in the van succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
Dayton, NVPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-car crash killed 2 people in Dayton (Dayton, NV)

On Wednesday afternoon, two people lost their lives in a traffic collision just east of Dayton, Nevada. As per the initial information, the fatal incident that killed the drivers of both cars took place at about 5:00 p.m. The preliminary reports revealed that both the cars had no passengers when the crash happened. All eastbound lanes of US-50 west of Occidental Drive are shut down on Wednesday evening as police work at the crash site.
TrafficPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-car collision on US-127 left 3 people in a hospital (Rives Township, MI)

A two-car collision on US-127 left 3 people in a hospital (Rives Township, MI) On Tuesday evening, three people were sent to the hospital after a two-car crash on US-127. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle accident took place around 6:00 p.m. on northbound US-127, close to Territorial Road. The preliminary investigation showed that a black Challenger heading southbound crossed over into the northbound lanes and crashed into a white Honda CRV.
Lakeside, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old man near Lakeside (Lakeside, CA)

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a 23-year-old man near Lakeside (Lakeside, CA) On Tuesday, a 23-year-old man lost his life in a single-vehicle near Lakeside. The fatal incident took place at about 6:45 p.m. on State Route 67 south of Foster Truck Trail. Officials reported that the man was traveling south SR 67 when he lost control of his 2014 Ford Focus and hit a curb, a rock and the guardrail.
Mason County, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A 25-year-old man hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Mason County (Olympia, WA)

On Tuesday evening, a 25-year-old Olympia man was flown to a Seattle hospital after a motorcycle crash on State Route 3 in Mason County. As per the initial information, the incident took place at 5:17 p.m. near East Mason Benson Road. The preliminary reports showed that the Olympia man was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle when he tried to pass a semi-truck in a no passing zone.
Posted by
Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 64-year-old Steven Garner who died in a semi-truck crash on I-5 (Tukwila, WA)

Authorities identified 64-year-old Steven Garner who died in a semi-truck crash on I-5 on Monday afternoon. Steven Garner, 64, was driving a semi-truck while going southbound on I-5 where I-405 intersects with the highway at around noon. The investigation report indicated that another vehicle, driven by a 49-year-old woman, was merging off 405 when it collided with the semi. The impact of the crash caused the semi to hit the guardrail before it went down an embankment on its side.

Comments / 0

Community Policy