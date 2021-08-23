Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Heavenly Resort Closes For The Season Due To Wildfire Risk

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Heavenly Ski Resort says it’s closing down for the season due to risk from wildfires.

In a statement issued Monday, resort management said:

“Due to ongoing risk of wildfire to the Tahoe Region, Heavenly is closed for summer. We thank our guests and staff for a great summer and now turn our attention to winter. We’ll be ready when the snow flies and look forward to welcoming you back for the 2021/22 winter season.”

Up until now, the resort had been offering its mountain coaster, gondola, and hiking.

The Caldor Fire, which is burning west of Lake Tahoe in El Dorado County, has grown to over 106,000 acres and is five percent contained. It has led to the shutdown of Highway 50, the main transportation route from the Sacramento region to South Lake Tahoe.

