Waltham Forest killing: Murder investigation launched after 32-year-old stabbed in east London

A police cordon was seen as officers responded to the incident on Lea Bridge Road, pictured (Google maps)

A murder investigation has been launched after a 32-year-old man was stabbed to death in north east London.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to a property in Waltham Forest on Sunday just after 4:30pm, over reports of a stabbing, Scotland Yard said.

Officers found a man with life-threatening injuries at the house on Lea Bridge Road, where he was initially treated before being rushed to hospital.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Investigations are still at an early stage and no arrests have yet been made, the Metropolitan Police said.

The man’s next of kin have not yet been informed by the police.

“Terrible news again as another person is stabbed to death in [Waltham Forest],” Gerry Campbell, a former detective chief superintendent at Scotland Yard, wrote on Twitter.

“This afternoon a 32-year-old man was stabbed in Leyton and died at hospital.

“Truly tragic news awaits loved ones and friends.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call 101, giving the reference 4806/22AUG. Information can also be anonymously provided to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.