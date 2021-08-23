Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

By 2024, Europe Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market is likely to grow by more than 7% CAGR

By Pradip Shitole
indybay.org
 4 days ago

There has been an influx of technological developments in leisure boat marine coatings market as leading players vie to rev up their revenue generating opportunities. Global phenomenon alludes notable rise in tourists to have had a major influence on the demand for marine coatings. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), more than 1.8 billion tourists are likely to travel around the world by 2030.

www.indybay.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Boating#Energy Efficiency#Market Trends#Unwto#Akzonobel#Kcc Corporation#Nippon Paint#Chugoku Marine Paints#Kansai Paint Company#Rpm International Inc#Ppg Industries Inc#Basf Coatings Gmbh#Baril Coatings#Hnwi#Customers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Solar Battery Market to Cross $360.4 million by 2027 with a growing CAGR of 15.5%

Growing demand for sustainable energy storage solutions is the major factor driving the solar battery market growth. As governments across the globe are promoting sustainable energy sources, the demand for solar power battery is expected to increase over the projected timeframe. The application of solar battery can effectively reduce the demand for coal, oil, and other imported fossil energy resources. Additionally, the implementation of solar battery storage systems will provide new employments, which can open new investment opportunities in the economy.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Benzinga

Washington Wants America to Catch Up to China's Manufacturing — a Mining Boom in North America Might be Needed

The continued competition and economic back and forth between the United States and China has spurred American policy to move toward a renewal of old capabilities in heavy industry and manufacturing. America used to be the king of the majority of sectors, including mining, refining and processing raw materials required for advanced manufacturing activities.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Licorice Extract Market growing a CAGR of 6.8% to reach $3,578.6 million by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Licorice Extract Market by Product Type, Form, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," the licorice extract market size was valued at $1,872.9 million in 2020, and is projected reach $3,578.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.
Businessphiladelphiaherald.com

Busbar Market to Cross $23.6 billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 6.1%

Global busbar market size was valued at $14.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $23.6 billion by 2026. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026. Busbar is a metallic strip that distributes power in a system. It is made from metals such as aluminum, copper, bronze, or other efficient alloys. It offers high conductivity and low energy loss during transmission resulting into their wide adoption in many industries. It is fully or partly insulated for protection from accidental human touch. It is commonly found enclosed in switchgears, panel boards, switch panels, and busway enclosures and can endure high temperature environment and possess great mechanical strength.
Industryindybay.org

4 notable trends driving xylenols market demand globally

Xylenols market are used in antiseptic and disinfectant agents for surgical instruments and skin disinfection. The substance is also used in antiseptic creams, wound-cleansing applications, antibacterial soaps, and medicines. Request a sample of this research report @. The growing prevalence of fungal infections is likely to complement product application in...
Industrykitco.com

Expanding the supply chain for rare earth materials

From cars and construction equipment to cell phones and military weapons, rare earth materials are critical to manufacturing many important things businesses and consumers use on a daily basis. While people around the world rely on these minerals in their everyday lives, China produces 80% of the U.S. rare earths, and has been doing so for quite some time.1 What’s made things even worse over the past 12 to 18 months is a global pandemic. Many consumers stuck at home decided that their current cell phone or computer needed to be replaced, which ultimately caused a shortage of these materials that is affecting various other sectors including the automotive and electronic industries.
Businessplaythemusic.biz

Borehole Equipment Market: APAC Region is Projected to Record CAGR of 6% By 2024

APAC borehole equipment market will record the highest CAGR of 6% by 2024. Asia Pacific will further explore a slew of opportunities pertaining to the borehole equipment industry in the coming years, courtesy – the massive increasing population, infrastructure development, and the evolving urbanization trends. It is prudent to mention that in terms of commercialization.
Businessbostonnews.net

Europe Dehumidifier Market Growing At A CAGR Of 8.9% During The Forecast Period

According to the report, The Europe dehumidifier market size was valued at $212.2 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $372.15 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.
Marketscoleofduty.com

Trending News: Boat Paints Market Overview and Forecast 2020 to 2025| Triangle Coatings, Ghamens Enterprise, Wang Industrial Chemical

Chicago, United States: – The report comes out as an intelligent and thorough assessment tool as well as a great resource that will help you to secure a position of strength in the global Boat Paintss Market. It includes Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis to equip your business with critical information and comparative data about the Global Boat Paintss Market. We have provided deep analysis of the vendor landscape to give you a complete picture of current and future competitive scenarios of the global Boat Paintss market. Our analysts use the latest primary and secondary research techniques and tools to prepare comprehensive and accurate market research reports.
Businessatlantanews.net

Energy Gum Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% to hit $125.24 million by 2023

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Energy Gum Market by Application, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 the global energy gum market was valued at $75.15 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $125.24 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the fitness training/exercising segment accounted for approximately one-third share of the global market in terms of value.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Maersk aims to convert Russian export market from bulk to boxes

Maersk’s first inland container depot (ICD), in Russia, 10km outside the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, aims to convert much of the bulk cargo in the region to container traffic. Zsolt Katona, head of Maersk Eastern Europe, said only 6% of export volumes from Russia were containerised and Maersk intended...
Economywincountry.com

The electric vehicle boom is pay-dirt for factory machinery makers

DETROIT (Reuters) – The investment surge by both new and established automakers in the electric vehicle market is a bonanza for factory equipment manufacturers that supply the highly automated picks and shovels for the prospectors in the EV gold rush. The good times for the makers of robots and other...
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in North America to grow at 6.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Global High Performance ceramic coatings market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly half of the market, due to increased industrialization and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of the High Performance ceramic coating market. However, the market across North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Businessindybay.org

Intumescent Coatings Market to grow at over 4.8% CAGR between 2020 and 2026

The global intumescent coatings market is projected to witness a period of significant proliferation over the coming years owing to the increasingly stringent government norms and strict compliances to fire safety initiatives across the globe. The demand for intumescent coats is also increasing owing to shifting consumer view-points towards fire safety and the subsequent adoption of precautions that need to be taken to ensure fire safety.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

India Plastic Pipe Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of More Than 13% By End Of The Year 2026.

The report entitled "India Plastic Pipe (UPVC, CPVC, HDPE) Market Outlook, 2026 by Bonafide Research, gives a comprehensive detail of the Plastic pipe market of India. The report is segmented into Market size (Value and Volume), pipe material type (UPVC, CPVC, HDPE), pipe size, Application (Irrigation, Water Supply, Sewerage, Plumbing, HVAC), Indian Region (North, West, South, East), for a better understanding. The traditional pipe market had major shares of Galvanised pipes and cement pipes but due to ease of installation and lightweight, low cost and availability, durability, and customized variants acceptance of the plastic pipe is raised.

Comments / 0

Community Policy