By 2024, Europe Leisure Boat Marine Coatings Market is likely to grow by more than 7% CAGR
There has been an influx of technological developments in leisure boat marine coatings market as leading players vie to rev up their revenue generating opportunities. Global phenomenon alludes notable rise in tourists to have had a major influence on the demand for marine coatings. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), more than 1.8 billion tourists are likely to travel around the world by 2030.www.indybay.org
Comments / 0