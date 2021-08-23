Cancel
Marshall, MO

WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES SCHEDULED FOR PLEA/TRIAL-SETTING HEARING

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 42-year-old Marshall woman charged with several felonies following the execution of a search warrant at her residence on December 28, 2020, is due in court this week. Rosemary T. Vera was arrested after authorities say they seized numerous drug-related items, including methamphetamine; syringes containing liquid methamphetamine; a digital scale with methamphetamine residue; notebooks with drug information; a loaded handgun; and several other drug-related items.

