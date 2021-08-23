Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

This Samsung tablet is perfect for school, and it just got a huge price cut

Digital Trends
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading back to class this fall? Make sure you’re ready for anything with our back-to-school tablet deals. Whether you’re writing essays, doing math modules, or researching for the big biology exam, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 can help you get it all done. This tablet is on sale now from Amazon for just $210, marked down from $250 so you can save a total of $40. The slim, stylish design and long-lasting battery make this tablet deals one of the best of the season.

www.digitaltrends.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Mini#Wireless Headphones#Android#Dolby Surround Sound#Usb#Bluetooth#Ipad Pro#Tablet#Digital Trends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
iPad
Related
ShoppingDigital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This 4K TV with Roku has a massive discount at Walmart right now

Among the best 4K TV deals in these Walmart deals, one of the most popular sizes is 65-inches because it can be the perfect size for home theaters in most living rooms. Right now, at Walmart, you can get $286 off a 65-inch TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku Smart TV. It’s down to $714 — a huge drop from its regular price of $1,000. That’s more than 25% off at Walmart today!
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple’s Olympic-size mistake, but you'll still buy it

Let's do a short rewind before jumping into the iPhone 13 Pro Max chit-chat. It's late November 2020; you've received your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you set it up and start using it. You see, it's a big phone! But it's OK - that's what you wanted anyway. A week or two later, you start realizing that there's something else that makes it feel… different.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
ComputersDigital Trends

Dell is practically giving away the Inspiron 15 laptop in back-to-school sale

The start of the new school year is fast approaching, and if you’re among the students or parents who are looking for laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you check out Dell laptop deals. Dell’s laptops are reliable and durable, and they’re more affordable through discounts like Dell’s $270 price cut for the Dell Inspiron 15 Plus, bringing the laptop’s price down to just $580 from its original price of $850.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
Digital Trends

Can’t afford a laptop for school? This one can be yours for $17/month

It’s expensive being a student and starting out or returning to college. If you can’t afford to buy a laptop out right before you head back to class, there is an answer. Right now, at Walmart, you can buy a Gateway 11.6-inch Notebook for just $17 per month with the Affirm monthly payment scheme. With no hidden fees and a real-time decision within minutes, you’ll know exactly what to pay every month while gaining the benefit of a new laptop in time for school. It’s the ideal way of getting the technology you need without having to spend a lot in one bulk sum.
Electronicsitechpost.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Card Download: How to Use Samsung to Get a Digital Copy of Your Vaccine Proof

Vaccinated people need to carry their vaccination cards every time they enter establishments, such as indoor event venues, restaurants, bars, and gyms that require them. But what if you've lost or damaged that important document you received after getting vaccinated? The sad fact is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not keeping or storing a copy of that card. Because of this, public and private entities in the U.S. and around the world are assisting people on how to digitally store and present COVID-19 vaccination cards.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

T-Mobile customers can now get a free Samsung Galaxy A32 5G with a new line

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. As if T-Mobile didn't already offer enough great options for bargain hunters, with both the REVVL V+ 5G and OnePlus Nord N200 5G available free of charge with any working trade-in starting last Friday, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G is now also cheaper than... literally everything yet again.
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Video GamesEW.com

Walmart has incredible deals on laptops and tablets perfect for both work and play

As many of us gear up to return to offices or schools in person, we may find ourselves in need of new gadgets to help us be better organized and efficient. At the same time, many of us have developed new interests during quarantine ー whether they be in art, video games, or new television genres ー that we would still like to keep up. Luckily, Walmart has marked down prices on gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and tablets that are perfect for both work and play.
Electronicswhathifi.com

TCL has revealed its Roku 8K TV pricing and we're pleasantly surprised

In the market for an 8K TV that won't break the bank? You're in luck – TCL has just unveiled the pricing for its most affordable 8K TV yet. The new 8K 6-Series boasts a MiniLED QLED display, Roku operating system and THX-certified gaming mode. The 65-inch 65R648 will set you back $2199 (£1600, AU$3000), while the 75-inch 75R648 will come in at $2999 (£2200, AU$4100).
ComputersDigital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Several Samsung Smart TVs are on sale, including the QLED Q80A series and more

We keep getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have found an interesting selection of Samsung Smart TVs. First up, we have the 75-inch Samsung QLED Q80A series 4K UHD Quantum HDR 12x Smart TV with Alexa built-in that’s currently getting a $500 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $2,200. Now, savings get even better when you add promo code B6PXLX23DQL9 at checkout. This will get you a $400 credit towards future purchases on Amazon.com. In other words, you get $900 savings, leaving your new smart TV for $1,800.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
ComputersDigital Trends

This Dell laptop is so cheap for back-to-school — but not for long

For parents who are helping their children look for laptop deals in preparation for the new school year, you might want to narrow your search to student laptop deals for affordability. In particular, Dell laptop deals will get you dependable machines, including the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is on sale at $109 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $280 from its original price of $389.
ComputersDigital Trends

Staples is practically handing out HP back-to-school laptops

Now is the perfect time to grab some crazy deals on back-to-school gear, including laptops and desktop computers. There are some awesome HP laptop deals available, for instance. You could opt for a power-heavy machine for gaming and graphics editing, or you could go with something more lightweight that’s easier to lug back and forth between home and school.

Comments / 0

Community Policy